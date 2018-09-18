Storm damages 38 schools in Perlis

Members of the Perlis Civil Defence Force remove an uprooted tree in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Perlis in Kangar September 18, 2018. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, Sept 18 — A storm that struck Perlis last night damaged 38 schools in Kangar and Kuala Perlis.

However, the schools remained open for lessons today even as cleaning up and repairs were being done.

Perlis Education Department head of the management and development service sector, Sharifah Azatul Imma Syed Aziz, said the storm uprooted large trees at several schools but no serious damage was reported.

She spoke to reporters after visiting Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Perlis, one of the damaged schools, today.

Sharifah Azatul Imma said an assessment of the damage was being made to be sent to the Education Ministry for action. — Bernama