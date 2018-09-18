Govt to introduce new electricity subsidy scheme to assist hardcore poor

Yeo Bee Yin said more details will be announced after the government has conducted a thorough study on the matter. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — A new electricity subsidy scheme will be introduced to assist the hardcore poor, say Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin.

“The announcement will be made in a couple of weeks, where the assistance would be channelled to 179,000 participants registered with the eKasih system,” she told reporters on the first day of the Conference of the Electric Power Supply Industry (CEPSI) 2018 here today.

The eKasih system is a national-level database system developed to support the planning, implementing and monitoring the country’s poverty eradication programmes.

“More details will be announced after the government has conducted a thorough study on the matter,” Yeo said.

In a meantime, she revealed that the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act would be tabled in parliament in the middle of next year to enhance energy savings and efficiency in the country.

CEPSI 2018 is hosted by Tenaga Nasional Bhd and ends on Sept 22. — Bernama