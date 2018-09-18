Penang Structure Plan 2030 on public display

Penang state executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo speaks during the launch of the Publicity and Draft Submission programme in George Town September 18, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 18 — A draft of the Penang Structure Plan 2030 (PSP 2030) was put on public display today to gather feedback on the scheme.

Local government, housing development and town and country planning committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said the public may submit their views on the PSP 2030 to the state government.

“This is the publicity stage for the PSP 2030 so it will be on public display,” he said at the launch of the publicity programme and public display of the PSP 2030 draft.

He said the law provided that the public display need only run for a month, but the state government decided to extend it to two months.

“This is so that we can get more input, feedback and suggestions from the public to be considered,” he said.

He said the PSP 2030 draft was delayed for years, but was now certain to be implemented.

“After the closing date of feedback submission, all criticisms, input and suggestions will be collated, scrutinised and considered to be included into the PSP 2030 draft,” he said.

He said the state government is open to receive feedback and criticisms so that the state can come up with a quality PSP 2030.

“We do not want a rushed job, we want a document of quality and the fact that we are here today is proof that we are committed in proceeding with it,” he said.

Jagdeep could not give a timeline of when the state hoped to gazette the final draft of the PSP 2030.

“We will follow the due process provided under the law,” he said.

The PSP 2030 draft will be on public display at Level Three in Komtar on the island and at the Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) on the mainland.

The PSP 2030 draft is a review of the PSP 2020 that was gazetted in 2007.

The structure plan governs the types of development projects allowed in the state while outlining development plans for the state until 2030.

In July, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government hoped to gazette the Penang structure plan by next year.

Chow also said the Penang Island local plan will be gazetted next year.

The local plan, which was approved back in 2008 but was never gazetted and enforced, looks at the types of development and density allowed at each area in the district in detail.