Jamal Yunos pleads not guilty to leaving country through illegal routes

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos pleaded not guilty in the Ampang Magistrate’s Court today to a charge with leaving the country illegally last May.

Jamal, 48, made the plea before Magistrate Muhamad Firdaus Sadina Ali.

He was charged with having no reasonable cause to have left Malaysia through unauthorised routes at Ampang Puteri KPJ Hospital on May 25 this year.

The charge, under 5(2) of the immigration Act, provides a maximum fine of RM10,000, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Goh Ai Rene, who prosecuted, offered bail at RM6,000 with one surety.

However, lawyer Datuk Mohd Imran Tamrin, representing Jamal, asked for a reasonable bail amount considering that the offence provided a maximum fine of RM10,000.

“My client also has several cases in court and has posted bail of more than RM20,000 ,” he added.

The court then set bail at RM4,000 in one surety and fixed Sept 24 for mention.

Last May 25, Jamal went missing after he was charged at the hospital with committing public nuisance by smashing beer bottles using a hammer in front of the State secretariat Building in Shah Alam last year.

He was charged at the hospital after he was admitted there for backache.

On July 11, Jamal was slapped with the maximum RM400 fine by the Shah Alam magistrate’s Court after he pleaded guilty to the offence. — Bernama