News portal blames source over false report of AG’s resignation

Attorney General Tommy Thomas today rubbished a news report that he had tendered his resignation just three months after being appointed to the post. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Free Malaysia Today claimed its source who “confirmed” Tommy Thomas’s resignation as attorney general (AG) has rescinded this, but not in time to stop the portal from briefly reporting the matter as fact.

The portal published a retraction of the report that triggered controversy and apologised.

Thomas was also forced to deny the matter.

“The story was based on sources who have since retracted their confirmation.

“We therefore withdraw the report unconditionally and apologise to the attorney-general,” the portal wrote by way of explanation.

The portal described the source as from within the government.

It is unclear if there was one source or multiple, as the article alternates between the singular and plural.

Thomas was appointed as AG after minor controversy over the selection of a non-Malay and non-Muslim for the role.