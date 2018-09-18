Federal Court to deliver decision next Monday over question of additional judges

Farez Jinnah, the lawyer representing the Malaysian Bar, said he received a letter on Sept 14 from the Federal Court registry informing the decision date. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 18 — The Federal Court is to deliver on Monday its decision over the validity of the appointment of two former top judges as additional judges.

Farez Jinnah, the lawyer representing the Malaysian Bar, said he received a letter on Sept 14 from the Federal Court registry informing the decision date.

Last week, a Federal Court seven-man bench chaired by Tan Sri Hasan Lah sought all parties in the matter to give their opinions on whether the court should deliver its judgment since both Tun Raus Sharif and Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin had relinquished their posts as Chief Justice and Court of Appeal president, respectively.

On March 14 this year, the bench reserved its decision on the constitutional challenge after hearing submissions from the parties.

The other judges on the bench are Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Zaharah Ibrahim and Federal Court judges Tan Sri Zainun Ali, Tan Sri Ramly Ali, Datuk Sri Balia Yusof Wahi, Tan Sri Aziah Ali and Datuk Alizatul Khair Osman Khairuddin.

The High Court allowed the Malaysian Bar and the Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS) to refer five constitutional questions to the Federal Court to determine the validity of the appointment of Raus and Zulkefli as additional judges to extend their tenure as the Chief Justice and Court of Appeal president, respectively, after they reached retirement age.

In its originating summons, the Malaysian Bar sought a declaration that Tun Arifin Zakaria’s advice as the Chief Justice, at the material time, to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on March 30 last year that Raus and Zulkefli be appointed as additional judges under Article 122 (1A) of the Federal Constitution was unconstitutional and void.

The Malaysian Bar also sought declarations that the appointment of Raus and Zulkefli as the Chief Justice on Aug 4 last year and Court of Appeal president on Sept 28 last year, respectively, were null and void.

The Kuching High Court also referred to the Federal Court the AAS legal challenge to the appointment of Raus and Zulkefli as additional judges.

On July 7 last year, the previous government announced that Raus would remain in office for three more years from Aug 4 last year while Zulkefli would remain in his post for two more years from Sept 28 last year.

Raus and Zulkefli submitted their letters of resignation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on June 7 this year and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong assented to their resignation the following day.

The Muslim Lawyers Association of Malaysia was allowed to intervene while the Sabah Law Society (SLS) appeared as ‘amicus curiae’ (friend of the court), and counsel for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was allowed to hold a watching brief. — Bernama