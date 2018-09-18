Tommy Thomas denies quitting as AG after news report causes stir

A screenshot of Free Malaysia Today's news report on Thomas' purported resignation before it was taken down from the website September 18, 2018.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas today rubbished a news report that he had tendered his resignation just three months after being appointed to the post.

“Absolutely untrue!” he told news portal Malaysiakini.

De facto law minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong also refuted claims Thomas had quit, telling Malay Mail: "Not true".

Minutes earlier, news portal Free Malaysia Today (FMT) cited an anonymous government source saying Thomas had resigned, following criticism over the Attorney-General’s Chambers withdrawal of corruption charges against Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s purchase of a house in Penang below market prices.

FMT has since removed the article. It later published a retraction of the earlier article and issued an apology to the AG.

“The story was based on sources who have since retracted their confirmation.

“We therefore withdraw the report unconditionally and apologise to the attorney-general,” it said in a subsequent statement.

Thomas was in private practice before being appointed AG on June 4, replacing scandal-ridden Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali.

The 66-year-old was widely regarded for his expertise in constitutional law and a was among the best known civil litigator in court cases in matters as varied as administrative law, banking, finance, corporate, and commercial law.

Thomas’ appointment was not without controversy, which continues to this day.

He was criticised by several Malay groups, politicians and public personalities for using English instead of Bahasa Malaysia in court on July 4, the first day former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was charged with criminal breach of trust and abuse of power over the misappropriation of RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Thomas has since recused himself from acting as prosecutor in Najib’s criminal and corruption cases.