Lush unveils creepy Halloween collection

Lush’s new Halloween collection. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 18 — The natural cosmetics company has unveiled a 10-piece, limited-edition Halloween collection for 2018, as first reported by Allure.

The series features two brand new exfoliating products that are set to become part of Lush’s permanent collection. Dubbed “Scrub Scrub Scrub”, the first features cleansing charcoal and blackcurrant absolute, while the second, named “Magic Crystals”, includes revitalising peppermint and polishing Epsom salts.

Also included in the series is a glow-in-the dark soap called “Ghost in the Dark”, a spookily green shower cream titled “Ectoplasm”, and a black cat-shaped bath bubble bar named “Bewitched”. Three “Monster”, “Eyeball” and “Lord of Misrule” bath bombs, a “Sparkly Pumpkin” bubble bar and an “Ectoplasm” jelly bomb complete the list.

According to the Lush Instagram page, the collection is now available online, and will be hitting the store shelves on September 20.

The ghoulish Halloween series is the latest big drop from Lush, which hit the headlines this summer when it launched a limited-edition “Slap Stick” environmentally-friendly foundation. — AFP-Relaxnews