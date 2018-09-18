Grab fares up? Supply and demand, says Malaysian rep

Grab Malaysia has not raised its fares since the South-east Asian merger with rival Uber, which quit the region in April. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

IPOH, Sept 18 ― Grab Malaysia insisted today that it has not raised its ride-hailing fares contrary to widespread public perception.

Its head of outer cities Justin Tiew acknowledged receiving many complaints on its prices, but said the company has not raised its fares since the South-east Asian merger with rival Uber, which quit the region in April.

“To be frank, the pricing is similar to before there are no changes. Just the passengers felt there are changes,” he told reporters after a medical emergency workshop for Grab drivers at Pantai Hospital Ipoh here.

Tiew stressed that Grab rides are prices based on market forces of demand and supply.

“Our major competitor is not in the market anymore and passengers are falling back on Grab. When the demand is higher but supply of drivers stays the same, fare prices tend to be pushed up, especially during peak hours and peak places,” he said.

He added that Grab passengers may be comparing their current fares to the past, when US-based Uber was still in the market.

“Now there is nothing to compare, so it looks and seems that prices are higher,” he said.

Malaysians had complained that they had to pay higher rates for Grab in April after the merger.

Tiew also addressed complaints that Grab had stopped offering promotional codes for discounted rides, saying the company has replaced it with a rewards programme that can be redeemed at a wider array of products and businesses, including air miles.

“It is our way of rewarding passengers and encouraging them to use more of our services,” he said, adding that such promotions were based on passenger feedback.

On a separate matter, Tiew said dashcams are installed in Grab cars to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers.

“We also have a call team that works round the clock to take in emergency calls from drivers or passengers which will then be forwarded to police,” he said.

In June, a 27-year-old Grab driver was found murdered after completing a trip.

Two foreigners had since been charged for murder over the death.