Musa Aman keeps Sungai Sibuga as Warisan man loses election petition

Lawyer Douglas Lind says the election petition for Libaran parliamentary seat and Sungai Sibuga state seat has been struck out. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 18 ― The High Court here struck out today an election petition filed by Parti Warisan Sabah candidate Asmara Abdul Rahman challenging the May 9 result in Sungai Sibuga state seat won by Barisan Nasional’s Tan Sri Musa Aman.

High Court judge Azhahari Kamal Ramli rejected the application filed by Asmara to render the result null and void based on alleged electoral fraud and money politics.

“Regretfully, the election petition for Libaran parliamentary seat and Sungai Sibuga state seat has been struck out,” lawyer Douglas Lind representing Warisan told reporters after the court ruling.

