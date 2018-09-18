Bursa ends morning session lower

Bursa Malaysia ends morning trade lower with renewed concerns over US-China trade war. — File pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower, with the key composite index falling 0.65 per cent, despite mixed sentiment among regional peers due to renewed concerns over the US-China trade dispute, analysts said.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 11.76 points to 1,792 at lunch break from Friday's close of 1,803.76.

After opening 11.90 points lower at 1,791.86, the index moved between 1,788.52 and 1,797.97 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, losers trounced advancers 571 to 171, with 167 counters unchanged, 876 untraded and 19 others suspended.

The local bourse was closed yesterday due to the Malaysia Day holiday.

Meanwhile, a dealer said Asian stock markets were mixed in early trading today, with investors generally cautious over the latest round of US tariffs on US$200 billion (RM827.8 billion) of Chinese goods set to go into effect next week.

On regional markets, the Singapore’s Strait Times index dipped 0.59 per cent to 3,123.01, Japan’s Nikkei was 1.62 per cent better at 23,467.92 points, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng decreased 0.74 per cent to 26,732.67 and South Korea’s Kospi improved 0.11 per cent to 2,305.51 points.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB slipped 20 sen each to RM9.70 and RM6.03 respectively, Public Bank went down two sen to RM24.92, Petronas Chemicals eased three sen to RM9.43, while TNB rose two sen to RM15.82.

Actives were led by Sapura Energy, declining one sen to 44.5 sen, while Nova MSC eased half-a-sen to 16.5 sen, Priceworth International was flat at five sen and MyEG added three sen to RM1.67.

The FBM Emas Index was 82.86 points lower at 12,482.14, the FBMT 100 Index fell 81.87 points to 12,305.11 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 48.63 points to 12,618.71.

The FBM 70 went down 102.34 points to 14,742.23 and the FBM Ace Index shed 40.12 points to 5,137.12.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index dropped 242.12 points to 17,681.32, the Industrial Index rose 9.53 points to 3,213.89 and the Plantation Index was 40.31 points weaker at 7,511.55. — Bernama