Sime Darby Property in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Sime Darby Property Bhd has been recognised as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), becoming the only Malaysian real estate company recognised for corporate sustainability leadership in emerging markets.

In a statement today, the company said it received a commendable sustainability score to be qualified as an index constituent in DJSI as announced by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM, the investment specialist that focused exclusively on sustainability investing.

The DJSI comprises emerging-market sustainability leaders, representing the top 10 per cent of the largest 800 companies in 20 emerging markets, based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

Sime Darby Property said it was the only real estate industry player from Malaysia to be included in the index alongside other property players from the Philippines, Thailand, South Africa and Chile.

Describing it as a great honour, Managing Director Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin said over the years, the company had proved its commitment to sustainability by embedding sustainability practices as part of its business value chain.

As a developer of large scale developments and townships, Sime Darby Property said it delivered impactful townships that last for generations, while minimising any negative impact on the environment.

Meanwhile, Manjit Jus, RobecoSAM ESG Ratings Head Manjit Hus said companies that competed for a coveted place in the DJSI challenged themselves to continuously improve their sustainability practices.

“We are pleased to see that the number of companies that commit to achieving measurable positive impacts continues to rise,” he added. — Bernama