Eyeing the new iPhone XS? Here’s how many days’ work it costs the average Malaysian

It will take the average Malaysian about 41.3 days of work to afford the Apple iPhone XS, according to a study by e-commerce leader Picodi.com. — Picture by Erna Mahyuni

PETALING JAYA, Sept 18 — You won’t have to sell a kidney to get your hands on Apple’s latest iPhone XS.

But it will still cost you a fair bit if you’re like the rest of the average Malaysians, about 41.3 days of work to exact, according to a study by e-commerce leader Picodi.com.

The study compared the prices of iPhone XS 64GB and official statistics about average wages in of 55 countries.

Malaysia was in the bottom tier, ranking 45th while our neighbours in Singapore took 13th spot, having to work a little more than a week, or 10.4 days, to afford the smartphone.

“The ones who would be able to afford Apple’s newest product the fastest are the people from Switzerland — it would take only 5.1 days,” Picodi said in a statement today.

The average Filipino came in last, having to toil a whopping 156.6 working days or about five-and-a-half months to own the latest iPhone model.

Apple announced the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max on September 12. The 64GB model is priced at S$1,799 (RM5438.51).

