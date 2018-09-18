Sexual predator doctor suspended two months, health minister confirms

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad (centre) speaks during a press conference after meeting with specialists and medical officers at the Sungai Buloh Hospital September 18, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SUNGAI BULOH, Sept 18 — Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad today said that a senior doctor who was accused of being a sexual predator has been suspended for two months from work, beginning yesterday.

Dzulkefly said investigations so far revealed that the doctor made sexual advances towards 38 people since he started working at the public hospital in the Klang Valley in 2009.

“The decision was made by SPA in a meeting on September 14. This is to facilitate further investigations,” he said at a news conference here, referring to the Malay abbreviation of the Public Services Commission.

“The ministry will also start an internal probe next week and the report will be submitted to SPA, for them to decide if the doctor’s service will be permanently terminated,” he added.

