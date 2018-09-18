Carousell in services pact with Boost, PostCo

Established in Singapore in 2012, Carousell is present now in seven markets, namely Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — E-commerce marketplace operator Carousell Malaysia has teamed up with e-wallet service provider Boost and logistics company, PostCo, to address payment and logistics services across Malaysia.

In a statement today, Country Head Tang Siew Wai said the collaboration was inked last month for a cross-promotional deal that would run until end-September.

He said the promotion included cashback rewards for purchases made on Carousell with Boost, as well as a special delivery rate for customers who chose the delivery option via PostCo.

“This is a stepping stone for Carousell Malaysia to provide an end-to-end service for our users. This trial phase has seen a positive response from users, and we will continue looking for opportunities to improve our marketplace and services to Malaysian customers,” Tang added.

Established in Singapore in 2012, Carousell is present now in seven markets, namely Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia, with over 158 million listings. — Bernama