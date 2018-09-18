Umno to decide Monday if running in Port Dickson against Anwar

Tan Sri Annuar Musa said Umno has not decided if they will be running in the upcoming Port Dickson by-election. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Umno’s political bureau will meet next Monday to decide if the party will run in the upcoming Port Dickson by-election against PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today.

“We have not made a decision. Umno’s political bureau will meet on the 24th,” Annuar told Malay Mail.

MIC and PAS have said they will sit out the race.

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said during the PAS Muktamar last week that his party will field a candidate if Umno does not.

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin from Umno said yesterday that his party must contest the Negri Sembilan federal seat, even if it was not winnable, to “fight this shameless political entitlement”.

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun from PKR reportedly said the Opposition should not contest the by-election and instead let PKR president-elect Anwar win the race unopposed.

Anwar has received brickbats after the incumbent Port Dickson MP resigned to make way for the PKR leader to enter Parliament so he can be the next prime minister.