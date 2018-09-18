PKR: No postponement, party elections to kick off this weekend

PKR central election committee chairman Datuk Mohd Rashid Din at a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya September 18, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Sept 18 — The PKR elections will not be deferred and are scheduled to kick off this weekend in Penang, Kedah, Perlis and Perak.

“There is no postponement, we are already full swing in preparation, 90 per cent ready,” he told a news conference here when asked if the polls should be postponed due to the upcoming Port Dickson by-election.

Polling for Selangor will take place on October 13, 14 and 21, while polling for Sarawak will take place on September 20 and 21.

Voting for Sabah will be on October 27 and 28.

“Selangor has been allocated three days as there are many members there.

“I pray everything turns out well. Please pray for us I (admit) I am quite nervous,” Mohd Rashid added.