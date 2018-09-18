PKR pledges corruption-free polls committee after MACC arrest of Kedah coordinator

PKR central election committee chairman Datuk Mohd Rashid Din at a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya September 18, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Sept 18 — PKR said today it will do its best to ensure that the party’s election is transparent and free from corruption.

This comes after the ruling party’s Kedah chief coordinator and another party member was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Sunday for allegedly asking for bribes in their internal election.

“The PKR election committee has done a full internal investigation and we can state that so far there is no involvement from the election committee staff and coordinators from the central committee secretariat in any activities that are against the rules and ethics of the party’s 2018 election,” PKR central election committee chairman Datuk Rashid Din told a news conference here.

“The committee will work with all parties to ensure that the process of the party’s elections is carried out in a fully transparent manner,”he added, saying that the Kedah PKR coordinator has already been replaced.

It was reported that the two PKR members had allegedly asked for a RM20,000 bribe from a candidate to guarantee that the latter’s name would remain in the system for the party division’s election on September 22.