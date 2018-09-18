Dodging PD Move critics, Rafizi says wants to focus on winning

Rafizi, who has been accused of orchestrating the so-called 'PD Move', declined to reveal the results of any polls conducted by his big data outfit Invoke in the Negri Sembilan federal constituency. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — PKR vice president Rafizi Ramli declined today to respond to public criticism of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim running in the Port Dickson by-election after the incumbent MP quit to make way for the PKR leader.

Civil society leaders, including Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan and Siti Kasim, have condemned the so-called “PD Move”, with the latter saying the people were not given a choice on Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) decision to appoint Anwar as Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s successor.

“I won’t respond to any (statements), we will focus on winning the by-election,” Rafizi told Malay Mail.

Rafizi, who has been accused of orchestrating the so-called “PD Move”, also declined to reveal the results of any polls conducted by his big data outfit Invoke in the Negri Sembilan federal constituency.

“PD campaign will be led by MB N9, so best to get updates from him,” he said.

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun from PKR reportedly said the Opposition should not contest the by-election and instead let Anwar win the race unopposed.

Anwar has also faced allegations of nepotism with the “PD Move”, as his wife and deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and daughter Nurul Izzah Anwar — both members of parliament — did not give up their seats for him.