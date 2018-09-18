Paralympian Abdul Latiff Romly overcomes injury to win second Sukma gold

Malaysian Paralympic gold medallist Abdul Latiff Romly won gold for Perlis in the men's long jump, recording a distance of 7.46m. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Sept 18 ― Malaysian Paralympic gold medallist Abdul Latiff Romly is used to triumphing against adversity, and he did so again at today's 19th Malaysian Games (Sukma).

Despite suffering an ankle injury only a week before the games, Abdul Latiff gritted his teeth against the pain to win gold for Perlis in the men's long jump, recording a distance of 7.46m.

While shy of his 7.85m personal best, his leap was enough to ward off Sabah's Andre [email protected] (7.39m) and Kedah's Muhamad Nazri Mustafa (7.28m).

It was Abdul Latiff's second Sukma gold medal, after his victory in Sarawak two years ago.

“I'm happy to get my second consecutive gold medal, but I was also hoping to break the games record of 7.55m.

“My personal best is 7.85m, so I wanted to smash the record in my last SUKMA. But my injury affected my performance a bit,” he told reporters at Stadium Perak here.

The current Sukma record is held by Perak's Mohd Hazuan Zainal Abidin, set in 2002.

Abdul Latiff said he injured his right ankle in training, which happened to be his takeoff foot.

While he suffered some pain during his jumps, Abdul Latiff pushed on.

“The injury made me slightly hesitant, but I wanted to do my best.”

“After this, I want to recover and go through some physiotherapy before heading to the Asian Paralympic Games in Jakarta.”

“I am hoping to retain my gold and break the Asian Games record as well.”

Meanwhile, Perak notched up another athletics gold thanks to Ngu Jia Xin, who came out on top in the women's high jump.

Her best jump of 1.66m was enough to overcome Johor's Nini Sharmiza Salim (1.63m) and Terengganu's Tuan Juliana Tuan Hassan (1.63m).

Like Abdul Latiff, her pride at winning the gold was tempered by her desire for a better performance.

“My feelings are mixed. I'm glad to bring home the gold but I wanted to improve my personal best of 1.71m,” she said.

“I was slightly fatigued towards the end because I attempted a lot of jumps. The wet surface didn't help as I was scared of slipping.”

The Bukit Jalil Sports School student said she would now focus attention on her coming Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia exams.