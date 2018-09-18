KL shares remain lower at mid-morning

Bursa shares remain in the red in line with regional markets in early trade. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-morning in line with regional peers as investors remained on the sidelines due to US-China trade tensions.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 11.73 points to 1,792.03 from last Friday's close of 1,803.76, after opening 11.90 points lower at 1,791.86.

Market breadth was negative as losers led gainers 483 to 160, with 234 counters unchanged, 1,008 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 743.94 million shares worth RM508.02 million.

Among the top losers were Hong Leong Financial and Padini, which declined 38 sen and 31 sen each to RM19.04 and RM5.087 respectively.

Among actives, Sapura Energy, Priceworth International and Nova MSC eased half-a-sen each to 45 sen, 4.5 sen and 16.5 sen respectively, while MyEG added two sen to 30.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index slipped 80.18 points to 12,484.82, the FBMT 100 Index eased 80.33 points to 12,306.65 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 53.24 points to 12,613.56.

The FBM Ace Index went down 51.46 points to 5,125.78 and the FBM 70 was 95.61 points lower at 14,748.96.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index decreased 225.34 points to 17,698.10, the Industrial Index added 8.18 points to 3,212.54 and the Plantation Index was 46.04 points weaker at 7,505.82. — Bernama