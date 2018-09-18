Emmy winners in key categories

Darren Criss poses backstage with his Outstanding Limited Series award for ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’ at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 18, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 — Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 70th Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles:

Outstanding Drama Series: Game of Thrones

Outstanding Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best Lead Actor, Drama: Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Lead Actress, Drama: Claire Foy, The Crown

Best Lead Actor, Comedy: Bill Hader, Barry

Best Lead Actress, Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best Supporting Actor, Drama: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Best Supporting Actress, Drama: Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Supporting Actor, Comedy: Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress, Comedy: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Oust sanding Limited Series: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Variety Sketch Show: Saturday Night Live

Programmes with seven or more wins:

Game of Thrones: 9

Saturday Night Live: 8

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel: 8

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: 7

Platforms with most overall wins:

HBO: 23

Netflix: 23

NBC: 16

FX Networks: 12

CNN: 8

Amazon Prime: 8 — AFP