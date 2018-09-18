Emmy winners in key categories

LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 — Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 70th Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles:
Outstanding Drama Series: Game of Thrones
Outstanding Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best Lead Actor, Drama: Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Lead Actress, Drama: Claire Foy, The Crown
Best Lead Actor, Comedy: Bill Hader, Barry
Best Lead Actress, Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best Supporting Actor, Drama: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Best Supporting Actress, Drama: Thandie Newton, Westworld
Best Supporting Actor, Comedy: Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actress, Comedy: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Oust sanding Limited Series: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Best Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Best Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Variety Sketch Show: Saturday Night Live
Programmes with seven or more wins:
Game of Thrones: 9
Saturday Night Live: 8
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel: 8
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: 7
Platforms with most overall wins:
HBO: 23
Netflix: 23
NBC: 16
FX Networks: 12
CNN: 8
Amazon Prime: 8 — AFP