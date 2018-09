A still image taken from video footage, released by Russia's Defence Ministry on November 20, 2015, shows Russian Tupolev TU-22 long-range strategic bombers conducting an airstrike at an unknown location in Syria. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Sept 18 — A Russian jet carrying 14 servicemen vanished from radar over the Mediterranean Sea late last night as Syria came under attack by Israeli missiles, the defence ministry said.

“Connection has been lost with the crew of a Russian Il-20 plane over the Mediterranean Sea 35km from the Syrian coast as it was returning to the Hmeimim airbase,” the Russian defence ministry said, adding that the jet had gone off the radar around 11pm last night. — AFP