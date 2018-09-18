Bursa slumps at opening, hit by US-China trade war

Bursa Malaysia, like other Asian markets, is unable to escape taking a hit from a significant escalation in the US-China trade war at opening of trade. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia opened lower today, inline with most of regional bourses, as investors took safety measures on the back of growing US-China trade war dispute, dealers said.

US President Donald Trump said yesterday said he would impose a 10 per cent tariff on an additional US$200 billion (RM817.8 billiob) worth of Chinese imports.

At 9.15am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 13.98 points to 1,789.78 from Friday's close of 1,903.76. The index opened 11.90 points lower at 1,791.86.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 147 to 79, with 147 unchanged, 1,393 untraded and 19 others were suspended.

Volume stood at 178.28 million units valued at RM99.92 million.

The regional markets were hurt after the Trump administration said that Americans were looking to expand tariffs on Chinese goods.

In a research note today, Kenanga Research expected that the FBM-KLCI's longer-term positive technical outlook remained intact until the 1,788 points is breached, with the 1,765 points level serving as the lower support.

Otherwise, the index is expected to next move to higher resistance levels of 1,827 points and 1,865 points, it said.

Among heavyweights, Maybank eased nine sen to RM9.81, TNB erased four sen to RM15.76, Public Bank slipped 32 sen to RM24.62, CIMB fell 12 sen to RM6.11 while Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM9.46.

For the actives, Sapura Energy earned half-a-sen to 46 sen, Priceworth International and Nova MSC eased half-a-sen each to 4.5 sen and 16.5 sen, respectively, MyEG shed one sen to RM1.63 while Sumatec was flat at three sen.

The FBM Emas Index lost 92.34 points to 12,472.66, the FBMT 100 Index was 94.61 points lower at 12,292.37 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 66.93 points to 12,599.87.

The FBM Ace Index dipped 25.32 points to 5,151.92 and the FBM 70 dropped 108.14 points to 14,736.43.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index erased 177.55 points to 17,745.89, the Industrial Index was 4.42 points weaker at 3,199.94 and the Plantation Index gave up 63.83 points to 7,488.03. — Bernama