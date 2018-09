People watch a screen showing live footage of the arrival of South Korean President Moon Jae-in at Pyongyang airport as Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un hug, at a railway station in Seoul on September 18, 2018. — AFP pic

PYONGYANG, Sept 18 — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un welcomed Moon Jae-in at Pyongyang airport this morning as the South Korean president arrived for the pair’s third summit this year.

The two men, accompanied by their wives, embraced after Moon walked down the steps of his aircraft, before talking for a few minutes ahead of a welcome ceremony and a field gun salute, television pictures showed. — AFP