Weekly PC download charts: 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' 'Assetto Corsa Competizione,' 'Lamplight City'

Lara Croft explores a new environment in ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ after accidentally triggering a Mayan apocalypse. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 ― Mayan adventure Shadow of the Tomb Raider vaults to number one in the Steam chart, Assetto Corsa Competizione layers a GT3 licence atop its predecessor's meticulous racing simulation, and atmospheric adventure Lamplight City immerses players in an alternative 19th-century mystery.

Concluding a prequel trilogy and introducing a lavish lost city to explore, Shadow of the Tomb Raider takes players into an Amazonian jungle as fans take the September 14 release to the top of the Steam chart and to fourth place on GamersGate.

On Steam's revenue-derived ranking, the latest Lara Croft action adventure outpaces ever-present PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, equally well known as PUBG on mobile platforms, as well as recent tour de force Monster Hunter: World, current PUBG challenger SCUM, and official US basketball sim NBA 2K19 (which makes it to fifth despite a barracking over aggressive reliance on post-retail payments).

Elsewhere, 2013's dedicated driving sim Assetto Corsa welcomes its successor Assetto Corsa Competizione, which integrates an official license from the FIA's Blancpain GT3 championship and has so far been very well received following a September 12 Early Access rollout; it reaches second on GamersGate and is kept out of the Steam top five by the rather poorly recieved but much higher profile NBA 2K19.

On GOG, Lamplight City makes its bow at the peak of the store's chart, as players meander through its collection of crime mysteries and, they hope, accuse the correct suspects while keeping the lead detective's sanity (and marriage) intact.

Steam* (steampowered.com)

1. Shadow of the Tomb Raider

2. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

3. Monster Hunter: World

4. SCUM

5. NBA 2K19

*Steam chart based on revenue rather than units.

Humble Store (humblebundle.com/store)

1. Final Fantasy XV

2. Destiny 2: Forsaken ― Legendary Collection

3. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ― Game of the Year Edition

4. Destiny 2: Forsaken Digital Deluxe Edition

5. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

GamersGate EU (gamersgate.com)

1. Monster Hunter: World

2. Assetto Corsa Competizione

3. Dying Light: Bad Blood Founder's Pack

4. Shadow of the Tomb Raider ― Croft Edition

5. Arizona Sunshine

Fanatical (fanatical.com)

1. Valkyria Chronicles 4 pre-order

2. WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe pre-order

3. Two Point Hospital

4. Alien: Isolation Collection

5. NBA 2K19

GOG (gog.com)

1. Lamplight City

2. Frozen Synapse 2

3. Pathfinder: Kingmaker ― Imperial Edition

4. Megaquarium

5. Divinity: Original Sin 2 ― Definitive Edition

Itchio's Most Popular (itch.io)

1. Immure: Inescapable Horror

2. ROT ― Purgatory Hill

3. Perfection

4. Nicole's Fears

5. Cassie-Ann ― AFP-Relaxnews