Report: Charges being readied for Najib kin

PETALING JAYA, Sept 18 — Authorities will charge a family member of Datuk Seri Najib Razak with money laundering soon, according to sources familiar with the investigation dating over two years.

The New Straits Times reported today that investigators are finalising links between the family member and Najib, whom the police have revealed as receiving billions from 1MDB in his personal bank accounts.

The sources said the file on the close relative to the former prime minister was opened after Barisan Nasional was voted out in May.

Local investigators have questioned Najib, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, and stepson Riza Aziz over the 1MDB scandal; Najib is facing seven criminal charges related to a former subsidiary of the state investment firm.

The sources said the family member to Najib could face even more charges than the ex-PM, suggesting that up 20 counts of money laundering may be on the books.

One possible charge relates to the payment for hormone-based anti-ageing products from the United States.

“The cheque payment of more than RM1 million was made out to a ‘Datuk’ doctor in February 2015 for the purchase of two sets of medication worth in excess RM500,000 each.

“A similar account number from the records allegedly linked to Najib and a now-closed AmIslamic account was visible on the contentious cheque issued to the doctor,” it said, adding that the account was subsequently closed weeks after payment were made.

Najib was charged in July with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one charge for abuse of power involving some RM42 million allegedly funnelled to his private bank account from former 1MDB subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd.

In August, he was charged with three counts of money laundering amounting to RM42mil under Section 4 (1)(b) of Anti-Money Laundering Act, Anti-Terrorism Financing Act and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (Amla) 2001.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.