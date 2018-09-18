Minister: Unelected Dewan Negara shouldn’t block laws for political agenda

Liew said the public wanted the anti-fake news law abolished and the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition promised to do so, noting that the Dewan Negara’s move was a rejection of the public’s wishes. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Unelected senators in the Dewan Negara may refuse amendments or new laws to keep the government in check, but such action should not be politically-motivated, said a federal minister.

Parliamentary affairs minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong was weighing in on the Dewan Negara’s recent rejection of a Bill to repeal the Anti-Fake News Act, which he said they were entitled to do as a constitutional right.

Liew highlighted, however, that the lower house Dewan Rakyat’s MPs are elected while Dewan Negara’s members were appointed, suggesting that the latter may be impinging on the rights of the MPs by rejecting Bills.

He said the public wanted the anti-fake news law abolished and the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition promised to do so, noting that the Dewan Negara’s move was a rejection of the public’s wishes.

“By doing that, the upper house or senate has kind of rejected the view and the voices of the people. This is quite serious and also provide some form of precedent, a kind of check and balance for what has been done in the Dewan Rakyat.

“If it’s done genuinely because they want to do it for the purpose of checks and balance, it’s well and good. But if it’s for mere political agenda, then it’s not good for the rakyat, because the rakyat (public) want to see it abolished,” he said in an interview this morning with radio station BFM.

When asked if he thought the Dewan Negara’s actions last week were politically driven, Liew noted that its composition of 68 senators was mostly dominated by Barisan Nasional representatives or those seen as friendly to BN.

Although the Dewan Negara’s rejection of the repeal Bill was hailed as historic for the upper legislative body previously seen as a “rubber stamp” to the executive, Liew said he was told by the Dewan Negara Speaker that this was not the first incident as similar rejections had happened decades ago.

On why the Bills to reintroduce the Sales and Service Tax (SST) went through Dewan Negara smoothly, Liew said that such laws and the Budget are money Bills and that the Federal Constitution do not allow the Dewan Negara to stop such Bills.

