Trump: Kavanaugh court approval on track, but delay possible

US Judge Brett Kavanaugh (left) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump after being nominated to the Supreme Court in the East Room of the White House on July 9, 2018. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 — US President Donald Trump stood by his pick for the Supreme Court yesterday, but conceded that Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation could be delayed following a bombshell allegation of sexual assault.

“Oh, I think he’s on track, very much on track,” Trump said at the White House, adding: “If it takes a little delay, it’ll take a little delay.”

On being asked by journalists whether Kavanaugh had offered to withdraw his candidacy, Trump replied: “What a ridiculous question.”

The conservative Kavanaugh had appeared to be sailing through confirmation in the Republican-dominated Senate, giving Trump a chance to weight the nation’s highest court to the right for years to come.

However, the Senate judiciary committee’s scheduled vote on Thursday was thrown into doubt after both Kavanaugh and his accuser said that they are ready to testify before senators.

Christine Blasey Ford, a clinical psychology professor at Palo Alto University in California, alleges that Kavanaugh pinned her down and tried to assault her, muffling her screams, at a party when they were both teenagers.

Kavanaugh, 53, said through the White House that he’d done no such thing “to her or to anyone.”

However, the last-minute scandal threatened to turn Kavanaugh’s easy confirmation into a major blow for Trump on the eve of November’s mid-term elections, when his Republican Party already fears a major backlash from voters.

Trump, who has brushed off repeated allegations of his own sexual misconduct and infidelity, was careful to support calls for both Ford and Kavanaugh to speak about the allegations.

“We want to go through a full process... and hear everybody out,” he said, insisting he wanted “just to make sure everyone is happy.”

But Trump also doubled down on his glowing appraisal of Kavanaugh’s character, saying he “never even had a little blemish on his record.”

“He is one of the great intellects and one of the finest people,” Trump said.

“I’m sure it will work out very well.” — AFP