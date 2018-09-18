US dollar edges up after Trump announces new tariffs, fuels trade worries

The US dollar edges higher after the United States imposes a new round of tariffs on US$200 billion in Chinese imports. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Sept 18 — The US dollar edged higher against its peers today after the United States imposed a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports, exacerbating global trade woes and fuelling demand for the safe-haven greenback.

US President Donald Trump said yesterday that he will impose 10 per cent US tariffs on about US$200 billion (RM827,8 billion) worth of Chinese imports.

Trump said that if China takes retaliatory action against US farmers or industries, “we will immediately pursue phase three, which is tariffs on approximately US$267 billion of additional imports.”

The US dollar index against a basket of six major currencies edged up 0.1 per cent to 94.607.

It had declined about 0.5 per cent the previous day, weighed down as the pound and the euro advanced amid optimism over prospects for a Brexit deal with the European Union.

“The market has reacted to the latest USChina tariff news by pushing the dollar up against currencies like the euro, pound and Australian dollar,” said Junichi Ishikawa, senior FX strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

“In addition, emerging currencies have also come under pressure, giving the US dollar further support. Of immediate concern to the market is how China responds to the tariffs.”

China's yuan was 0.25 per cent lower at 6.8874 per dollar in offshore trade.

The US dollar dipped 0.15 per cent to 111.69 yen, another safe-haven currency that draws demand in times of market tensions and risk aversion.

The Australian dollar, seen as a proxy to China-related trades as well as a barometer of broader risk sentiment, fell 0.4 per cent to US$0.7148 to erase the previous day's gains.

The euro was 0.15 per cent lower at US$1.1668 after rising 0.5 per cent the previous day.

The pound dipped 0.1 per cent to US$1.3147.

Sterling had gained 0.7 per cent yesterday, hitting a six-week high of US$1.3165, helped by reports of progress on the Irish border question, an obstacle to Brexit that diplomats will try to overcome this week at a European Union summit.

Emerging market currencies including the Turkish lira , South African rand and the Mexican peso were all a shade lower early yesterday. — Reuters