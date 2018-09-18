Three killed in crash during storm in

KANGAR, Sept 18 — A married couple and a policeman were killed when the vehicles they were travelling in collided during a storm at an intersection in Bukit Cabang, Padang Besar last night.

The crash crash, which occurred about 9.30 pm, killed Hafiz Johari, 28, his wife, Siti Asmah Abdul Khalid, 27, who was in her full term of pregnancy and due to give birth today, scheduled to deliver the baby today, and Constable Muhamad Amirul Naim Aziz, 24.

All of them died on the spot.

Head of the Management Department at the Perlis Police Contingent Headquarters, Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar said the crash involved a Perodua Kancil car which was being driven by Muhammad Amirul Naim and a Nissan Murano, with Hafiz at the wheel.

“The police constable was returning home from his in-laws’ house in Padang Besar to Seriab in Kangar with his wife, Ku Noor Shakila Ku Sharudin, 25, and their two daughters, two-year-old Mia Iris Safiya and four-month-old Maa Iris Safiya.

“Mia Iris Safiya is in critical condition, while Ku Noor Shakila and Maya Iris Safiya sustained minor injuries. They are being treated at Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF),” he told reporters when met at the Forensic Unit of the hospital here today.

Mohd Nor Marzukee said a post mortem on the deceased would be conducted today and the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In another incident, a teenage motorcyclist was killed when his machine crashed into tree which fell across the road during a storm at Jalan Tandop Kampung Baru Tok Kuning near here, at about 11.45 pm yesterday.

Kangar district police chief Supt Wari Kiew said Muhammad Kamal Haikal Roslan, 15, was heading towards Jalan Datok Ali, with a friend riding pillion, when the crash occurred.

Muhammad Kamal Haikal died on the spot, while the pillion rider was injured and sent to HTF for treatment, he added. — Bernama