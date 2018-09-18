Georgia May Jagger revisits classics of Parisienne style for Morgan

Georgia May Jagger fronts her own collection for Morgan in a campaign shot in the French capital. — Picture courtesy of Marc de Groot pour Morgan

PARIS, Sept 18 — The ready-to-wear brand Morgan has teamed up again with the model Georgia May Jagger for a fall/winter 2018 collection channeling the style of the cosmopolitan Parisienne. The result is an urban wardrobe with glamorous, rock and new romantic inspirations, due in store from October 3.

After exploring a rock-infused and sexy wardrobe — inspired by her own personal style — back in April, Georgia May Jagger has co-created a capsule revisiting the key classics and wardrobe essentials of the Parisienne for the fall/winter 2018-2019 season.

Again channeling her own “effortless” style, Georgia May Jagger has designed a winter collection of essentials revisited with details that put a British slant on Parisian style.

The collection comprises blouses and dresses, plus pants with prints or laces at the sides, as well as sweaters, blazers, a trench coat and an A-line skirt, seen in fabrics such as vinyl and velvet, or embellished with broderie anglaise, Victorian collars or studs.

Accessories are on the agenda too, seemingly designed to add an audacious touch to these winter looks. Bags, pouches, ankle boots and high-heeled shoes come with studs for a rock 'n' roll vibe, while a pair of ankle boots and a pair of thigh boots go disco with almost all-over silver. A high-glam pouch-style bag is covered entirely in sparkles.

Collection colours are predominantly a timeless and stylish combination of black and white, complemented with silver touches and a decadent emerald green. Patterns include sailor-style horizontal stripes and an ikat print — one of the season's star motifs.

After shooting the campaign for the first capsule in London, Morgan has picked the iconic sights of Paris as the setting for Georgia May Jagger to showcase the 24-piece collection of ready-to-wear and accessories. The model was snapped in front of the French capital's River Seine, Louvre museum, Place de la Concorde and Place Vendôme by the photographer, Marc de Groot.

The collection drops in stores worldwide from October 3. — AFP-Relaxnews