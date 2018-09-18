Emmys open with song-and-dance about... diversity

Lead actress in a drama series nominee Evan Rachel Wood arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 — The 70th Emmy Awards, television’s equivalent of the Oscars, opened this morning with a song-and-dance number poking fun at the problem of diversity in Hollywood — and the pervasive issue of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.

Saturday Night Live nominees Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson led a group of actors including pop stars John Legend and Ricky Martin, This Is Us actor Sterling K Brown and RuPaul in the amusing intro.

The glittering gala in downtown Los Angeles will see record-breaking HBO fantasy epic Game of Thrones face off with Hulu’s bleak The Handmaid’s Tale for top honours — especially the coveted best drama prize.

Others in the best drama race include FX spy thriller The Americans, HBO’s futuristic western Westworld, Netflix favorites The Crown and retro sci-fi mystery Stranger Things, and NBC family saga This is Us. — AFP