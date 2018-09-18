Perak to meet Kedah in Sukma football final

Perak player Muhammad Aizzat Maidin Kotty (right) in action against Sabah’s Mohd Shariman Mukarim during the semi-final match last night. ― Bernama pic

LUMUT, Sept 18 — Defending champions, Perak and Kedah have confirmed their slots in the Malaysia Games (Sukma) football final after beating their respective opponents last night.

The Perak Stadium has been selected as the venue for the championship game at 8.45pm tomorrow.

In the semi-finals at Manjung Municipal Council (MPM) Stadium here, hosts Perak who are the champions of Group A were forced to slog for a slim 2-1 win over Sabah.

Ariusdius Jais put Sabah ahead in the 14th minute before Muhamad Asyraaf Mat Pushni equalised for Perak one minute into the second half.

However, Mohammad Alif Rieza sealed the match for Perak in the 54th minute to snatch final berth.

Meanwhile, Kedah shocked three-time champions Terengganu 2-1 in another semi-finals at TLDM Stadium here.

The match dragged into extra time after both sides were tied 1-1 before Mohd Fadzrul Danel Mohd Nizam (112th minute) converted a penalty to put the Red Hawks through to the final.

Earlier Terengganu opened the score through Muhammad Aqil Irfanuddin Mohd Sanri in the 27th minute before Mohd Aiman Afif Md Afizul equalised 10 minutes later.

The bronze medal deciding match between Sabah and Terengganu will be held at MPM Stadium at 4.15pm tomorrow. ― Bernama