V&A Dundee: Six highlights from permanent collection

Charles Rennie Mackintosh's Oak Room, restored as part of the V&A Dundee's permanent collection. — Picture courtesy of Hufton+Crow

DUNDEE, Sept 18 — London's V&A Museum opened a new outpost on Sept 15, in the Scottish city of Dundee. Scotland's first design museum is home to a permanent collection of almost 300 objects. Here‘s a pick of six must-see pieces from the museum's collection.

Charles Rennie Mackintosh's Oak Room

The V&A Dundee is home to a restored version of the famous Oak Room designed by the Scottish designer and architect, Charles Rennie Mackintosh (1868-1928). His Oak Room interior was designed for a tea room in Glasgow in the early 20th century and was completed in 1908.

The many wood panels — originally designed for a 13.5-meter (47 feet) long, double-height room — have been reassembled and restored for the museum's permanent collection, after being stored for almost 50 years by Glasgow City Council.

A dress, designed by Christopher Kane

Christopher Kane is a world-famous fashion designer whose namesake brand is now owned by the Kering group. The designer, who grew up in the Scottish village of Newarthill, donated a gown from his fall/winter 2015 collection to the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Travel disguise costume, worn by the character Padmé Amidala in 'Star Wars: Attack of the Clones'

Trisha Biggar may not be a household name but the Scottish designer's creations, including this dress, have been seen by millions in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. The designer's “travel disguise costume” was worn by Natalie Portman as Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

George Logan bookcase

This bookcase decorated with a “Glasgow rose” motif is typical of the “Glasgow Style,” often considered the Scottish interpretation of Art Nouveau.

Book of Hours, known as the 'Playfair Hours'

This Book of Hours, dating from around 1480, is the oldest object in the V&A Dundee's permanent collection. Made in Rouen in Northern France, where many Scots served as soldiers at the time, it is possible this Book of Hours was made for a former officer of the Garde Écossaise, a group of elite Scottish soldiers who served as personal bodyguards to the French king from 1418.

'Lemmings' video game, designed by DMA Design, published by Psygnosis

Lemmings, a hit video game of the 1990s, originates from Dundee, developed by the city's DMA Design studio along with the first and second versions of Grand Theft Auto. Fans can see footage of the game being played by one of its creators, Mike Dailly, at the V&A Dundee. — AFP-Relaxnews