US Senate Judiciary to probe Kavanaugh, accuser in public hearing

US Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies at his US Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington September 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 — US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who accused him of a 1982 sexual assault will be called to testify in the Senate next Monday, the chamber's Judiciary Committee chairman said, pushing back a key vote in the judge's confirmation process.

With Kavanaugh's once-safe nomination for a lifetime job on the top US court now appearing in jeopardy, the conservative federal appeals court judge had meetings at the White House earlier yesterday and issued a fresh denial, calling the assault allegation "completely false."

Trump's fellow Republicans in the Senate, which must confirm Supreme Court appointments, looked for a way forward.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said the committee would hold a public hearing with Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, next Monday.

“As I said earlier, anyone who comes forward as Dr Ford has done deserves to be heard. My staff has reached out to Dr Ford to hear her account, and they held a follow-up call with Judge Kavanaugh this afternoon,” Grassley said.

“Unfortunately, committee Democrats have refused to join us in this effort. However, to provide ample transparency, we will hold a public hearing Monday to give these recent allegations a full airing,” Grassley said.

The move would delay a planned vote in the Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Ford has accused Kavanaugh of trying to attack her and remove her clothing while drunk 36 years ago in a Maryland suburb outside Washington when they were students at different high schools.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he wants to hold a full Senate vote on Kavanaugh before the Oct 1 start of the Supreme Court's new term. It was unclear whether that goal will have to be adjusted. — Reuters