'This is Us' stars arrive early for television's Emmy Awards

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe arrive at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2018. ― Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 ― This is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown joined Scarlett Johansson, Henry Winkler and the young cast of Stranger Things on the Emmy red carpet today as the highest honours in television kicked off.

Insecure actress Issa Rae, Shameless actor William H. Macy and Kristen Bell of comedy The Good Place, were also among the early arrivals under warm, sunny skies in Los Angeles.

Saturday Night Live stars Michael Che and Colin Jost will host the annual Emmy Awards host for the first time on an evening where barbs about US President Donald Trump and other topical issues are expected to feature.

“They are outrageous political satirists and if they don't shine on stage in that way, people will be disappointed,” said Tom O'Neil, editor of awards website goldderby.com.

The field is so packed with quality contenders in the top races this year that some shows may leave today's ceremony empty-handed.

HBO's crowd-pleasing medieval series Game of Thrones has a leading 22 nominations, but awards pundits say it faces a strong challenge from streaming service Hulu's bleak The Handmaid's Tale for the best-drama series Emmy.

The latest season of Game of Thrones aired almost a year ago and may suffer for being out of sight and out of mind, IndieWire Executive Editor Michael Schneider said.

“Handmaid's Tale is a newer show. It won last year (in its first season) and it still feels very timely and part of the conversation,” he said.

Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss could also be a repeat Emmy winner. Yet the drama actress field is particularly strong with contenders Claire Foy as the quietly formidable Queen Elizabeth in Netflix royal series The Crown, Keri Russell in her final turn as a ruthless Russian spy living as an ordinary American housewife in FX's The Americans, and Sandra Oh, who could become the first woman of Asian descent to win a best actress drama series Emmy, in BBC America's Killing Eve.

While the Emmys are known for surprises, some actors appear to be shoo-ins for the statuette. Donald Glover is expected to be named best comedy actor for Atlanta, the absurdist FX show about life on the margins of the hip-hop community, which he also created. Atlanta could also win best comedy series.

Rachel Brosnahan is widely favoured as best comedy actress for playing an exuberant 1950s housewife who turns to stand-up comedy in Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, while Darren Criss is a favourite in his role as a gay serial killer in FX's limited series The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

NBC's sentimental family show This is Us could bring repeat honours for Brown as empathetic dad Randall Pearson.

“Sterling K. Brown is a shoo-in whenever there is an award. People just love him,” said Schneider.

Veterans returning to the spotlight include former Happy Days star Winkler as a self-important acting coach in HBO's satire Barry, Tony Shaloub in “Mrs. Maisel” and former Cheers actor Ted Danson for comedy The Good Place. ― Reuters