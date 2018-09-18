Mourinho's Euro woes add to pressure on United

In Mourinho's past 10 knockout games with United and Chelsea in the Champions League he has just two wins and five draws. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 18 ― Jose Mourinho is facing an unsettling new reality in the Champions League as Manchester United launch their campaign at Young Boys of Bern tomorrow.

Mourinho was once the Champions League's pre-eminent force, winning the tournament twice and making the latter stages virtually every year.

But it is four years since the Portuguese coach last managed a victory in the knockout stages of Europe's elite club competition.

In that time, the 55-year-old has been surpassed by Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone and former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane as the tournament's most innovative and successful coaches.

In Mourinho's past 10 knockout games with United and Chelsea in the Champions League he has just two wins and five draws ― his last away victory in the knockout stages came at United's expense in 2013 when he was still at Real Madrid.

Mourinho's decline as a Champions League force mirrors the fading challenge of United, who reached three finals in four seasons from 2008 but have struggled to make an impact since. ― AFP