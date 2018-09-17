Motorcycle accident caused by PPBM plastic fans catches Dr M’s attention

Mohamad Azezul uploaded an account of the event on his Twitter account earlier today. — Picture via Twitter

SHAH ALAM, Sept 17 — The case of a food delivery man who was involved in an accident at Bulatan Kayangan here when the motorcycle he was riding skidded after he passed through dozens of plastic fans with the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) logo has got the attention of the party president Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

According to university student Mohamad Azezul Mohd Omar, 18, the incident occurred on Saturday at about 6pm when he was on his way to deliver food to a customer.

“When I arrived at the location,I found many plastic fans with the red Parti Bersatu logo strewn in the middle of the road, causing my motorcycle to skid at Bulatan Kayangan.

“I am claiming damages from the relevant parties to repair my motorcycle and my handphone which was cracked in the incident,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Mohamad Azezul who works part-time as a food delivery man, said as a result of the accident, he suffered injuries in his left leg and he uploaded an account of the event on his Twitter account under the name Vzezul.

Tadi saya accident dekat round about kayangan shah alam sebab benda ni . Mohon RT sampai Tun M nampak . Aku nak claim motor aku . @chedetofficial pic.twitter.com/bRUCJuzUKx — Vzezul ツ (@CankQul) September 15, 2018

“I had an accident just now near the Kayangan roundabout in Shah Alam because of this thing. Please retweet until Tun M sees this. I want to claim damages for my motor,” he said on his Twitter account.

The message received from Dr Mahathir’s official Twitter account which asked the Bersatu party official page to look into the matter and contact the man concerned.

“Dear @PPBMofficial, please look into this matter and contact this gentleman.Thank you,” he said in his response to the status posted by Vzezul.

He also conveyed his thanks to the prime minister for his concern in the matter. — Bernama