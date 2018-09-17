Minister moots state-level Merdeka, Malaysia Day celebrations starting next year

Malaysians arrive in droves to party the night away to usher in Malaysia Day in Kuala Lumpur, September 15, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SERI KEMBANGAN, Sept 17 — The Merdeka and Malaysia Day celebrations which are now organised by the federal government only at the national level each year, has been proposed to be held by the states on a big level beginning next year.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said he would table the proposal to the Cabinet soon.

“This is a very important matter, we went to Kota Kinabalu yesterday, I saw the amazing celebrations as everyone showed the Malaysian spirit of togetherness.’

"I see this as very important as we have to fix two dates for the large-scale celebrations in each state. That is my view as Minister of Communications and Multi-media, “ he told Bernama.

Gobind who is also the MP for Puchong was met after officiating the Hari Malaysia celebrations at the Puchong Parliament stage, held for the third time here.

Merdeka Day is celebrated on Aug 31 while Malaysia Day on September 16.

On the issue of leakage of funds of the National Film Development Corporation (Finas) which was exposed before, Gobind Singh said he will not compromise in the matter and will take firm action.

“When there is leakage, it will lead to loss of funds which should have been given to those with the ability, but who will now lose the opportunity.

“I will not let this happen, I will be firm and will not compromise in this matter. When we find unusual circumstances, reports will be drawn up and I will ask the authorities to take action,” he said.

Gobind Singh had been previously reported as saying there were many problems in the way government funds were given to the agency and wants a major re-structuring to be carried out on the agency’s administration. — Bernama