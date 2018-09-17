Alfonso Cuarón’s ‘Roma’ chosen as foreign Oscar entry

Director Alfonso Cuaron with the Golden Lion for ‘Roma’ at the 75th Venice Film Festival on September 8, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 17 — Mexico has selected the highly rated Alfonso Cuarón film Roma as its submission for the Best Foreign Language Oscar at 2019’s Academy Awards.

One route has already opened up for Venice film festival award winner Roma on the road to the Oscars.

Alfonso Cuarón’s semi-autobiographical tale about growing up in 1970s Mexico City has been chosen by his mother country for consideration at the 91st Academy Awards.

If successful in gaining a nomination, Roma would be the fourth Cuarón film to do so.

Y Tu Mamá También was nominated for the 2003 Best Original Screenplay Oscar, and Children of Men for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film Editing in 2007.

Gravity won Best Director and Best Film Editing, and was in the running for Best Picture.

Each, like Roma, was directed, produced, edited, and co-written by Cuarón.

Roma debuted at the Venice International Film Festival in August 2018, and received the festival’s top prize. It is already among the favourites for Best Picture at the February 2019 Academy Awards.

Screenings at Telluride and Toronto followed: Peter Farrelly drama Green Book won the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Roma landed second place.

Further showings at festivals in Hamburg, New York, the Hamptons, Mill Valley, London and Copenhagen are scheduled between now and mid-October.

General release is set for December 14, both in theatres and through Netflix.

Other submissions to the Oscars’ Best Foreign Film category include Gallego and Guerra’s Birds of Passage (Colombia) and Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Shoplifters (Japan). — AFP-Relaxnews