Mujahid: How could ‘Islamic’ PAS close one eye to Umno’s scandals?

Datuk Mujahid Yusof speaks to reporters in Putrajaya July 30, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — PAS’ acceptance of scandal-ridden Umno shows that the Islamist party is not committed towards combatting corruption, Parti Amanah Negara vice-president Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa said today.

The Parit Buntar MP, who was previously in PAS, pointed out that the move to cooperate with its former rival was against the Islamic ideals of the Islamist party.

“Ultimately, this cooperation has provided an indication that although Umno has been spoilt-rotten with corruption scandals, with some currently in the judicial process, PAS is willing to forget it as though corruption and abuse of power is not an issue in Islam.

“PAS has no commitment to combat corruption, and is willing to cooperate with the party which has been tainted by the worst corruption in the country’s political history,” Mujahid said in a statement.

“This is a bit confusing because as the most so-called Islamist party, they close their eyes to the corruption of their partner,” he added.

The minister also said that the now public collusion between PAS and Umno came as no surprise, as the two parties already had what he called an “intimate affair” in championing pro-Malay and Islam issues.

“Prior to this, after PAS had divorced Pakatan Rakyat, the Islamic party acknowledged that it was single and Umno was quick to seek its opportunity to ‘merisik’.

“While in the Sungai Kandis and Seri Setia by-elections, PAS and Umno were seen as ‘engaged’, and were only awaiting the date for a wedding ceremony,” Mujahid mocked.

“Merisik” refers to a Malay custom where a representative of a man would visit the prospective bride’s family to “enquire” of her availability, and ask for her hand in marriage on behalf of the groom-to-be.

PAS and Umno had unofficially joined forces during the Sungai Kandis by-election, before formalising it in the Seri Setia by-election.

Both parties have expressed their wish for collaboration, and eventually forming a new political coalition.