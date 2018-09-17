US stocks dip on report of more tariffs on China

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.2 per cent to 2,900.47, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.5 per cent to 7,967.03. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 17 — Wall Street stocks dipped early today, joining other equity markets in moving lower following a report the United States plans more tariffs on China.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 per cent at 26,125.51.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.2 per cent to 2,900.47, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.5 per cent to 7,967.03.

Analysts said sentiment was dented by a Wall Street Journal weekend report that the United States plans to move forward with new tariffs on US$200 billion (RM827 billion) of Chinese exports. China vowed retaliation if the levies are imposed.

Although stocks were lower, the modest nature of the decline indicated the market was in “wait-and-see mode” rather than a true panic, said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

Key economic indicators this week include housing starts and existing home sales.

Tyson Foods gained 1.0 per cent after announcing that it tapped Noel White, formerly group president of beef, pork and international, as chief executive, replacing Tom Hayes, who is stepping down for personal reasons. — AFP