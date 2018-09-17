World’s biggest indoor ski resort set to open in Shanghai in 2022

Wintastar Shanghai is expected to attract 3.2 million visitors a year. — AFP pic

SHANGHAI, Sept 17 — Construction is underway in Shanghai on the world’s largest indoor ski resort which, when complete, will feature Olympic-sized ski slopes, an ice hotel, and a Viking-themed water park.

Set to open in 2022, the Wintastar Shanghai’s alpine-themed resort and snow park will span 90,000 square meters, stealing the title of world’s largest indoor ski destination from the Harbin Wanda Indoor Ski and Winter Sports Resort also in China, which is spread out across about 80,000 square feet.

A collection of four themed on-site hotels will offer 1,000 rooms, and feature ski-in-and-out facilities and après-ski experiences.

The opening is timed to coincide with the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 and motivate more Chinese consumers to take up winter sports.

Along with a trio of ski slopes — one of which will be built to Olympic standards for training — the park will also feature 25 snow attractions for non-skiers, and an Icelandic Nordic Viking water park with both indoor and outdoor experiences and waterslides built over two levels.

The development will open in a strategic location, not far from the Shanghai Haichang Polar Ocean Park, Shanghai Planetarium and minutes from the Shanghai Disney Resort, to make the area a prime tourism hotspot.

Wintastar Shanghai is expected to attract 3.2 million visitors a year, mostly from domestic tourists from within China. — AFP-Relaxnews