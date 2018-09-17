Nurul Izzah to seek pardon for medical marijuana carrier sentenced to death

Nurul Izzah will appeal to Attorney-General Tommy Thomas to drop charges against Muhammad Lukman, who was sentenced to hang by the High Court on August 30. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar will be appealing to Attorney-General Tommy Thomas to drop charges against a marijuana distributor facing the death penalty for helping patients with chronic illnesses.

Muhammad Lukman, 29, was charged with possessing, processing and distributing cannabis oil under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the death penalty. He was convicted and sentenced to hang by the High Court on August 30

“Yes, we are following up. Personally speaking, I am writing an appeal to the AG — first and foremost to secure a pardon based on the merits of his case and predicament.

“And secondly, to eventually decriminalise the use of cannabis oil for medical reasons,” Nurul lzzah was quoted saying by The Star on its website today.

Another news site Coconuts KL reported that police had raided Lukman’s home on December 7, 2015 and found 3.1 litres of oil containing tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, 1.4kg of a substance containing THC, and 279g of cannabis.

After Lukman’s story vent viral, a petition was also launched to the AG to free him, which has garnered close to 42,000 signatures.

A 2014 US-based survey by health site WebMD showed that the majority of doctors said medical marijuana should be legalised nationally, with the highest support coming from oncologists and haematologists, as it is typically used to treat chronic pain from illnesses like cancer, chemotherapy-related nausea and multiple sclerosis, besides seizure disorders.

Malaysia, however, has very strict drug laws. Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 prohibits the possession of cannabis, an offence punishable with imprisonment of up to five years, or a fine not exceeding RM20,000.

Under Section 39A of the same law, those found with over 50 grammes are punishable with a jail term of at least five years and at least 10 strokes of the rotan.