Justo: Jho Low should defend himself in court, not blog

Former Petrosaudi International executive Xavier Justo arrives at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya May 24, 2018. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Whistleblower Andre Xavier Justo has scoffed at on-the-run broker Low Taek Jho’s attempt at defending himself using a blog launched earlier today, saying the latter should have instead appeared in court.

The Swiss national also dismissed the businessman known as Jho Low’s claim that he was innocent over the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandals, saying Low’s blog posts did not provide any proof to back that.

“The Jho Low website does not show any proof of his innocence. It is just a bunch of legal documents showing that he wants a few cases to be dismissed.

“It’s the way the justice system works, you can be as guilty as guilty is and ask for a case to be dismissed. It’s not a proof of innocence,” he was quoted saying.

Justo was reportedly appalled at Low’ defending himself through a blog, although admitted that he was “looking forward” to read more from Low, saying the blog should be read like a “comic book”.

“Any decent person will face justice [in court] if he can prove that he is innocent,” he reportedly said.

Justo was arrested, tried and convicted in Thailand for attempting to blackmail Petrosaudi over a stolen cache of documents in 2015.

He had also been a key player in the early days of the 1MDB scandal, when he sought to sell the same cache to a local news organisation whose subsequent reports based on the documents caused it to be suspended by the Home Ministry.

Petrosaudi and 1MDB entered into an abortive joint venture in 2012 for which the Malaysian firm still paid the former US$700 million (RM2.7 billion). Justo’s documents, which he tried to sell for US$2 million to the Malaysian outfit, were believed to be linked to that deal.

He was granted a royal pardon in conjunction with late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s 70 years on the throne and Queen Sirikit’s birthday in 2016.