Common for aides to sign letters for bosses, Najib says defending Saudi letters

Najib pointed out that all the letters received by the banks and himself had Prince Abdulaziz’s letterhead, with the same signature on every letter. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has claimed he received the donations from Prince Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia via an assistant of the prince, despite claims that the donation letters were not signed by the monarch himself.

In a Facebook post, he referred to a news article published today quoting an unnamed investigator claiming the letters were signed by someone known as the prince’s assistant.

“Those who read the article without thinking any deeper would come to the conclusion that I was trying to deceive the people,” he said.

“I cannot verify what this investigator is claiming, but I do know in the business world it so happens that employees sign letters on behalf of their employers,” Najib added.

Najib pointed out that all the letters received by the banks and himself had Prince Abdulaziz’s letterhead, with the same signature on every letter.

“The article today did not mention the official bank documents which showed the transfer of the funds was done via the Saudi Finance Ministry’s bank account, and the bank account of Prince Faisal Turkey Al-Saud.

“The funds transfer was not disputed by the receiving banks nor Bank Negara Malaysia,” he said.

Najib also said the news article omitted mentioning he had returned the RM2.6 billion to Tanore Finance Corp several months after receiving it, adding this was even mentioned in the book Billion Dollar Whale by two Wall Street Journal reporters looking into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.

“This proves I did not steal or keep billions of ringgit for my personal use. Nor am I a thief, swindler and bandit as accused by various parties,” he said.

Najib said the first letter bearing the same letterhead and signature was dated to February 1, 2011, after Saudi’s King Abdullah promised he would assist him with funds, and subsequently his introduction to Prince Abdulaziz and Prince Faisal.

He added the letters were sent before the funds from Prince Faisal and the Saudi Finance Ministry’s were accepted.

“In June 2011 both princes were present at my daughter’s engagement ceremony in Seri Perdana, Putrajaya, where I thanked them for managing the donation on behalf of King Abdullah,” said Najib.

The Edge Weekly reported today that the letters were prepared and signed by one Mohammad Abdullah Al-Koman, a supposed representative of Prince Abdulaziz.