Port Dickson move part of grand plan for reform, PKR MP says

JOHOR BARU, Sept 17 — Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasrullah Nasir described Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s move to stand for election in the vacated Port Dickson parliamentary seat as part of the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition’s commitment towards reform.

The PKR lawmaker, who is in the running for his party’s Youth chief post in the coming November election, was dismissed allegations of nepotism plaguing Anwar since the latter declared his intent to return to Parliament in a by-election.

“Looking at the bigger picture, this issue isn’t so much about Anwar but more about the fight for reform.

“And he has been denied this right for 20 long years as democracy had been failing under the previous Barisan Nasional-led administration,” Akmal told Malay Mail in an interview today.

He said the nepotism claim should not be the focus at the moment, pointing out that Anwar must first pass the democratic test in order to return to government despite a consensus among PH leaders that the PKR president-elect will succeed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the eighth prime minister.

Akmal also asserted that Port Dickson made a suitable seat for Anwar to contest as the population there resembled the national racial demographic average.

“Datuk Seri Anwar’s contest for the Port Dickson parliamentary constituency, that has a race breakdown that has a similar average to that representing the country, is indeed the right step for him.”

The 33-year-old first term MP, dubbed a “giant killer” after defeating Umno’s Tan Sri Shahrir Samad who had represented the Johor Baru constituency for six non-consecutive terms until May 9, said PKR backbenchers needed Anwar’s expertise in Parliament soonest possible.

“As MPs, we also need his leadership in Parliament as someone with his vast experience can help lead and assist the new backbenchers,” he said.

Despite the ongoing PKR party election, Akmal is confident that the Port Dickson by-election can be settled quickly without any further delay.

Anwar has come under fire after Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah resigned as Port Dickson MP as part of PKR’s plan to enable its president-elect to return to Parliament, and succeed Dr Mahathir as prime minister mid-term.

Several prominent civil society leaders criticised the move as nepotistic as Anwar’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is deputy prime minister; their eldest daughter Nurul Izzah Anwar, who is Permatang Pauh MP, is also chairman of the government’s Technical and Vocational Education Training task force.

Anwar was Dr Mahathir’s deputy when both were in BN until his sacking in 1998, which sparked the Reformasi movement and the formation of PKR.

The two later reconciled to take down the Najib administration in the historic 14th general electio that ended the BN’s six decade long-rule.