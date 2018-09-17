After PM’s pledge, Sabah CM hopeful for 20pc oil royalty

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal speaks during a press conference after chairing a Cabinet meeting in Kota Kinabalu, July 18, 2018. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 17 — Following Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s first visit to Sabah as prime minister, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal is hopeful that Sabah’s demand for a 20 per cent oil royalty will be realised as promised.

Shafie said he understood the constraints in regards to Petronas’ financial standing, but said the added 15 per cent from five to 20 per cent oil royalty would go a long way to bridge the socio economic gap between east and West Malaysia.

“What is RM6 to 7 billion when Najib can build a RM55 billion project in KL?” he asked, referring to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL).

“If you give CSR, or put an individual on the board of directors, you make one person happy. But if you give the 20 per cent oil royalty, you make three to four million Sabahans and Sarawakians happy. We are building a nation here,” he said, using the initials for corporate social responsibility.

Shafie said he had made his stand clear to the prime minister but understood that they needed to give the relevant people time to iron out the details.

“He said it’s not easy with the problems that Petronas will face, but I believe it’s alright,” he said.

In the last general election campaigns, Pakatan Harapan had promised to increase Sabah and Sarawak’s oil royalty to 20 per cent if it was elected into government.

Earlier, Dr Mahathir said it was necessary to relook at the five per cent rate which has not been changed since the 1970s, but the increase cannot be at the expense of Petronas’ operations.

On Dr Mahathir’s announcement last night that Sabah and Sarawak would have their status restored as equal partners and not just as another state, Shafie said that it was a momentous occasion to hear it come from a prime minister.

“This is something we have been looking forward to. This is the first time it has been said in a speech delivered by the prime minister. This is something we need to realise,” he said.

“If it’s due to us under the Malaysia Agreement 1963, let it be us managing it. That is the pillar of what has been agreed upon,” he said.

Shafie said that as partners in the federation, both state and federal governments must be aligned and coordinated in their delivery system.

Giving an example, he said that there were 127 schools that were identified to be repaired or rehabilitated in the state but only a fraction was completed

“About 37 of the projects put under the state Public Works Department was complete while the rest that was under federal Education Ministry has yet to be completed.

He said it is better to decentralise responsibilities as the state would be more efficient in handling developments here as the state bodies would be more aware of the various local problems and issues.