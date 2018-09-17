Five talking points from the weekend’s Bundesliga matches

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski applauds fans after the match against Bayer Leverkusen. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Sept 17 — Here are five talking points from this weekend’s Bundesliga action:

Bayern Munich, who kick off their Champions League campaign this week at Benfica, will be without Corentin Tolisso for several months after he suffered a torn cruciate ligament and meniscus and will need surgery.

The Frenchman was injured in their 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, as was defender Rafinha, who will also be sidelined for some time with an ankle ligament problem.

Paco Alcacer’s first goal for Borussia Dortmund on his Bundesliga debut pleased club bosses and fans, who are hoping they have finally found a forward who can deliver.

The on-loan striker from Barcelona set up Dortmund’s second goal and scored their third after coming on as a 67th minute substitute in a 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt that put them in second place.

No fewer than 13 substitutes scored over the weekend — a Bundesliga record. All three goals in Mainz 05’s 2-1 win over Augsburg were scored by substitutes. In that game, Mainz also fielded their youngest side for a Bundesliga encounter with an average age of just over 23-1/2.

Former Germany striker Mario Gomez scored twice in VfB Stuttgart’s 3-3 draw at Freiburg in his 300th league appearance on Sunday. The goals took his all-time league tally to 165, more than any other active German player in the Bundesliga.

Werder Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt equalled club legend Otto Rehhagel’s record of staying unbeaten in his first 14 consecutive home league games after taking over.

The 35-year-old, who took charge last year and kept Bremen up, could break that record if Werder avoid defeat to Hertha Berlin on matchday five. — Reuters